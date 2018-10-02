Watch for deer on the roads during fall rut, says State Patrol

The fall rut is here, and that means more deer will be trying to cross Wisconsin roads.

State Patrol safety programs chief Randy Romanski says that you always should keep alert, especially when driving down two lane highways.

“Deer can be active any time of day, but especially around dusk and dawn, so be particularly alert at those times. If there’s one, there could be more.”

You should never swerve your car to avoid a deer, says Romanski.

“Safest option is to stay in your lane, brake firmly, and maintain control of your vehicle.”

Swerving puts you at risk of losing control of your vehicle, and crashing into oncoming traffic or objects on the side of the road. If you do hit a deer, pull over, stay in your car and call law enforcement.