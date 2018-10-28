Whitewater captures 2018 WIAC Football title

Fifth ranked UW-Whitewater rolled to a 30-10 win on Saturday to wrap up the WIAC regular season championship and secure the league’s automatic bid into the NCAA Division III playoffs.

The Warhawks (8-0, 5-0) clinched the title after UW-Oshkosh fell to UW-Stevens Point 27-21 on Saturday. The Pointers pulled off the upset after Sam Shafer took an interception back 42-yards for a score.

Whitewater claimed the school’s 36th WIAC championship.

Division 3 Scoreboard

River Falls 42, Eau Claire 24

La Crosse 35, Platteville 28

St. Norbert 17, Macalester 15

Lawrence 32, Beloit 27

Chicago 35, Ripon 6

Eureka 48, Concordia (Wis.) 45

Aurora 43, Wisconsin Lutheran 0

Lakeland 52, Benedictine 42

Carthage 33, North Park 20

Wheaton 58 Carroll 0