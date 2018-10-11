Google+

Wisconsin National Guard to help provide Hurricane Michael assistance

The Wisconsin National Guard will assist victims of Hurricane Michael. Twelve members of the Army National Guard will conduct relief operations in Florida.

Two Black Hawk medevac helicopters with hoist capabilities from the Army Guard’s West Bend facility reported for active duty on Wednesday, to prepare for deployment to Florida.