Wisconsin’s Ford to undergo knee surgery

Wisconsin men’s basketball sophomore forward Aleem Ford suffered a knee injury and will undergo surgery on Wednesday. The UW Sports Medicine Staff says Ford will be out indefinitely, but is expected to return to the Badgers later this season.

Ford appeared in 33 games last season as a redshirt freshman, starting 20 of them. He averaged 5.8 points and 2.8 rebounds, while shooting a team-high 40.9 percent (45-110) from 3-point range. Ford’s 45 three-pointers ranked as the fifth-highest freshman total in UW history.

Wisconsin opens the 2018019 season with an exhibition game against UW-Oshkosh on Friday and will begin the regular season on Nov. 6 against Coppin State.