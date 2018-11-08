Advocates hope for loosening of state laws on marijuana

Will Wisconsin eventually say “yes” to medical marijuana? Advisory referendums passed Tuesday with solid majorities in 16 counties and two cities where they were on the ballot. Also on Tuesday, Republican Governor Scott Walker and Attorney General Brad Schimel. Both have opposed any change to state laws on marijuana.

“I think now Governor Walker and Attorney General Schimel are out of the way, perhaps the caucuses will be a little more active on this,” medical marijuana activist Gary Storck said. “They’re being pushed by their constituents, too.”

Storck, who writes at Cannabadger.com thinks GOP legislative leaders who oppose relaxing state law on pot will have to face the reality of other states benefitting from jobs and revenue. “It’s a win across the board, and I don’t know how long Wisconsin Republicans can keep ignoring that.”

Advocates hope the joint success of those local referendums will get legislators to take a look at legalization.