Antetokounmpo named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Nov. 19-25. It’s the second weekly award for Antetokounmpo and the fifth of his career.

Antetokounmpo averaged 32.8 points, 14 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.0 steals a game while shooting 63% from the field as the Bucks went 3-1 during the week.

For the season, Giannis is averaging career-highs in points (27.2), rebounds (13.0) and assists (5.7) per game while shooting a career-best 57.7 percent from the field. He is the only player in the NBA averaging at least 25.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest, and is on pace to become just the fourth player all-time, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain, to average 27.0 points, 13.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists over the course of a season.