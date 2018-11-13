Assembly Democrats reelect leadership

Minority Democrats in the Wisconsin Assembly have reelected their leadership. Democrats picked up just one seat in last week’s election, and Minority Leader Gordon Hintz of Oshkosh said Tuesday that their role and their job remains clear. “As we experienced over the last decade, no one is going to hand us anything. Our job remains the same in good times and bad times, and people are counting on us.”

“We have a younger caucus, we have a more diverse caucus,” Hintz said. “Now we have the opportunity to create an agenda that harnesses the energy of these new members and reflects the changing demographics of our state.”

The Democratic caucus includes a member who may be the youngest state legislator in the nation. Representative Kalan Haywood of Milwaukee is 19-years-old. “I’m super stoked and excited to be a part of such a great body,” Haywood said. “We have a lot of work ahead of us.”

Milwaukee Representative David Crowley unsuccessfully challenged Madison’s Representative Dianne Hesselbein for Assistant Minority Leader. “I want to make sure that we know, and that we tell people of color in the city of Milwaukee that they have skin in the game,” Crowley said, noting that Milwaukee Democrats were crucial in the victory of Governor-elect Tony Evers.

On Monday, Assembly Republicans reelected Speaker Robin Vos, and Majority Leader, Representative Jim Steinke.