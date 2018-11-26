Badger women’s volleyball hosts NCAA matches

For the sixth-straight season and the 22nd time in program history, the Wisconsin volleyball team earned a bid to the NCAA tournament. The Badgers were selected as the number-six seed in the 2018 championship bracket and will host first and second rounds in the UW Field House on Thursday and Friday.

Wisconsin (22-6) will face Green Bay (20-10) in the first round on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Northern Iowa (24-9) faces off against Pepperdine (21-8) in the opening first-round match at 5 p.m. First-round winners will face off on Friday at 7 p.m. for the right to advance to regional play.

The Badgers hold a 43-21 (.672) all-time record in the program’s 21 NCAA tournament appearances. UW is 15-5 under head coach Kelly Sheffield in the NCAA tournament, advancing to at least the Sweet 16 round of play each season.

Wisconsin has been a top-10 seed in the tournament six times since seeding began in 2000.

A total of seven Big Ten Conference teams made it into the NCAA tournament, including No. 2-seed Minnesota and No. 3-seed Illinois.