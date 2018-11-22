Badgers beat Stanford in Bahamas

The Wisconsin Badgers were in command for most of their 62-46 victory over Stanford in the opening round of the “Battle 4 Atlantis” in the Bahamas on Wednesday afternoon.

Ethan Happ and D’Mitrik Trice scored 16 points each and Nate Reuvers added eight points and three rebounds and added a program record tying nine blocked shots in the win. Khalil Iverson added 12 rebounds and five points for the Badgers.

Happ fouled out with 2:41 left but hit 7 of 15 shots from the field. Brad Davison added 14 points, including 8 of 9 at the free throw line as the Badgers improved to 4-0.

The Badgers entered the tournament averaging 22 three-point attempts per game. They attempted just eight on Wednesday and making just one. Kobe King hit the Badgers only shot from distance with 30 seconds left to play in the game.

Wisconsin will face Oklahoma (4-0) in Thursday’s semifinals (12:30 p.m.). The Sooners advanced after beating Florida 65-60.