Badgers do little in loss at Penn State

The Wisconsin Badgers jumped out to an early 7-0 lead when Jonathan Taylor cruised 71 yards for a touchdown. That for the most part was the only big highlight for the day as the Penn State rebounded for a 22-10 win in State College, PA.

The Badgers (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) has lost four games in a season for the first time in Paul Chryst’s four seasons and they may not be done yet.

The Badgers West Division title hopes are gone with the loss. Northwestern’s 14-10 win at Iowa gave the title to the Wildcats, who will battle either Michigan or Ohio State for the Big Ten title.

The Nittany Lions (7-3, 4-3) won their fourth straight in the series. Trace McSorely, playing on a bad knee, completed 19 of 25 for 160 yards and a touchdown. Miles Sanders rushed for 159 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries for Penn State.

Jonathan Taylor finished with 185 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, but the Badgers managed to convert just 4 of 15 third downs, which is a growing problem for UW.

Jack Coan got his second start at quarterback and completed just 9 of 20 for 60 yards. He fumbled twice and was picked off once, while being sacked five times.

The Badgers other three points came on a Rafael Gaglianone 28-yard-field goal in the third quarter to draw the Badgers to within six points.

The Badgers are back on the road again this coming Saturday at Purdue.

Big Ten Scoreboard

Michigan 42, Rutgers 7

Ohio State 26, Michigan State 6

Minnesota 41, Purdue 10

Indiana 34, Maryland 32

Nebraska 54, Illinois 35