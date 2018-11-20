Brewers finalize coaching staff

The Milwaukee Brewers filled out their coaching staff on Monday, naming Andy Haines as the teams new hitting coach, Chris Hook as their new pitching coach and former pitcher Steve Karsay as the teams new bullpen coach.

Haines had been the assistant hitting coach of the Chicago Cubs and will replace Darnell Coles, who signed on as the new hitting coach of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Prior to working for the Cubs, Haines spent eight years with the Miami Marlins, spending time as a hitting coach and manager at the Class A and AAA levels.

Hook spent 11 years in the Brewers organization and replaces Derek Johnson, who surprised the Brewers after the 2018 season by leaving for the same position with the Cincinnati Reds.

Hook spent time in the Brewers minor leagues, coaching some of their top pitching prospects like Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta. He spent seven seasons as pitching coach at AA Huntsville and three seasons at Class A Wisconsin.

Karsay pitched for 11 years in the major leagues, spending the last three years as pitching coach for Cleveland’s Class AAA Columbus, Ohio affiliate. He replaces Lee Tunnell, whose contract was not renewed by the Brewers.

The Brewers also hired Scott Barringer as their new head athletic trainer. Barringer had been the assistant athletic trainer for the Houston Astros.