Bucks cruise in road victory over Warriors

The Milwaukee Bucks continue to show that they are for real, rolling into Oakland and knocking off the two-time defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors 134-111 on Thursday night.

The Warriors saw their eight-game win streak come to an end and they lost shooting guard Stephen Curry with a leg injury in the process.

Eric Bledsoe scored 26 points to lead the Bucks effort. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Malcolm Brogdon had 20 and Khris Middleton 17 as the Bucks improved to 9-2 and won their second straight at Oracle Arena.

the Bucks outscored the Warriors 41-28 in the third quarter and shot 65 percent inside the three-point arc (43 of 66) for the game.

Klay Thompson led the Warriors with 24 points and Kevin Durant added 17 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in the loss for Golden State.

Next up for the Bucks, a date with the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night in Los Angeles.