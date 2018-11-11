Bucks edged by Clippers in OT

After clobbering the two-time defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors just two days earlier, the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the LA Clippers 128-126 in Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles.

Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe tied the game in the final seconds of regulation with a three-point basket that would force overtime. They took the lead in a lob pass from Bledsoe to Giannis Antetokounmpo early in overtime, but the Clippers rebounded for the win.

The Bucks were hurt by the Clippers inside. Montrezl Harrell had 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting. Patrick Beverly added 21 points and Tobias Harris 20 points for the Clippers.

Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points, 18 rebounds and five steals but Khris Middleton struggled with 14 points, five turnovers and he ended up fouling out.

Malcolm Brogdon added 23 points for the Bucks, who hit 16 of 46 for 34.8% from three-point range.

The Bucks (9-3) lost for the third time this season. They’ll close out their 4-game western road swing in Denver tonight.