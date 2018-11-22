Bucks quick start leads to convincing win over Portland

Slow starts have been a problem for the Milwaukee Bucks recently, but that was not the case on Wednesday night. The Bucks jumped out to a 19 point lead in the opening quarter on Portland and cruised to a 143-100 win over the Trailblazers at Fiserv Forum.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points and added 16 rebounds and nine assists as the Bucks cruised to their 13th win (13-4). They’re 3-1 on their current six-game home stand.

Portland entered with the best record in the Western Conference and they had beaten the Bucks in Portland back on November 6th. The Bucks got revenge for that loss on Wednesday night.

The Bucks scored 72 points in the paint and hit 15 of 45 from three-point range. Six Bucks scored in double figures.

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum scored 22 points each to lead Portland in defeat.

The Bucks have Thanksgiving Day off and return to action on Friday night against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum.