Google+

Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Bucks trail early, rebound to beat Nuggets

Bucks trail early, rebound to beat Nuggets

By

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks in their 104-98 win over the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum.

Eric Bledsoe also added 23 points on 8 of 10 scoring with five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

The Bucks trailed by 17 points in the first half and were down 10 points at halftime before a 32 point third quarter gave the Bucks a one-point leading heading to the fourth.  Antetokounmpo scored 15 of his 29 in the third.

Bucks guard Khris Middleton had a cold shooting night, going 0 for his first 7 from three-point range.  But it was Middleton who sealed the win with a clutch three-pointer with 27.6 seconds left to play.  It came with the shot clock winding down and a defender in his face.

The Bucks improved to 12-4, 8-1 at Fiserv Forum.  The Nuggets (10-7) got 17 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists from Jamal Murray.

The Bucks are back in action Wednesday night, playing host to the Portland Trailblazers at Fiserv Forum.