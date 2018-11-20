Bucks trail early, rebound to beat Nuggets

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks in their 104-98 win over the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum.

Eric Bledsoe also added 23 points on 8 of 10 scoring with five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

The Bucks trailed by 17 points in the first half and were down 10 points at halftime before a 32 point third quarter gave the Bucks a one-point leading heading to the fourth. Antetokounmpo scored 15 of his 29 in the third.

Bucks guard Khris Middleton had a cold shooting night, going 0 for his first 7 from three-point range. But it was Middleton who sealed the win with a clutch three-pointer with 27.6 seconds left to play. It came with the shot clock winding down and a defender in his face.

The Bucks improved to 12-4, 8-1 at Fiserv Forum. The Nuggets (10-7) got 17 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists from Jamal Murray.

The Bucks are back in action Wednesday night, playing host to the Portland Trailblazers at Fiserv Forum.