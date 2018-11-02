Check home smoke and carbon monoxide detectors this weekend

We’ll be turning back the clocks this weekend, as Daylight Saving Time ends November 4th. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services wants to remind Wisconsin residents to take action to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

When you turn back your clocks, it’s also a good practice to check both your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

“When the temperature drops, we begin to see an uptick in carbon monoxide poisonings,” said Dr. Jon Meiman, Chief Medical Officer. “To prepare for winter weather, Wisconsin residents should make sure their heat sources and carbon monoxide detectors are in good working order.”

And Andrew Beckett with Wisconsin Emergency Management says those home safety alarms do need to be replaced periodically. “Carbon Monoxide detectors it’s recommended you replace them every 5 years, smoke detectors need to be replaced every 10 years.”

Daylight Saving Time ends this coming Sunday at 2:00 a.m.