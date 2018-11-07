Google+

Colten Treu formally charged in Girl Scout troop deaths

The Wisconsin driver accused of killing four people last weekend has been formally charged in Chippewa County Court. Twenty one year-old Colten Treu faces eleven charges, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and hit and run resulting in death.

Investigators say he and a passenger in his truck were “huffing” just before Treu plowed into a Girl Scout troop picking up trash along a Chippewa County road last Saturday. Three Girl Scouts and a mother of one of the girls were killed, and a fourth girl injured. Treu is scheduled to appear back in court on December 11th.

Funerals and memorial services for the victims –  32-year-old Sara Schneider and her 10-year-old daughter Haylee Hickle, 9-year-old Jayna Kelly and 10-year-old Autumn Helgeson – are taking place this week.

 

 