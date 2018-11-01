Contractor mistake may have lead to deadly Sun Prairie explosion

Newly unsealed court documents reveal that a contractor specializing in preventing utility accidents may have made a mistake that led to July’s natural gas explosion in Sun Prairie.

A search warrant says an employee of USIC failed to correctly mark the gas line in the street, marking it about 25 feet away from where it actually was. That line was cut by a utility crew.

Sun Prairie firefighter Cory Barr died in the ensuing explosion. The Wisconsin State Journal reports the warrant was part of a search for evidence that could support a second-degree reckless homicide charge for Barr’s death.

WIBA