Wisconsin may have a new attorney general to go along with a new governor, after Josh Kaul declared victory Wednesday morning.

Unofficial vote totals put Kaul ahead of incumbent Brad Schimel by around 22,000 votes. In his victory speech, Kaul said he’ll be pulling Wisconsin from the fight against the Affordable Care Act, and to work as a watchdog for his constituents.

Schimel has not conceded in the race yet, saying he’s waiting for more official vote totals before making that step.