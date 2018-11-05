Enrollment now open for ACA health insurance plans

Enrollment is now open for health care plans from the insurance marketplace.

Adam Van Spankeren with Covering Wisconsin says anyone who needs to find a plan on Healthcare.Gov likely has some help coming.

“Most consumers, eight out of ten people at least, get tax credits which is what brings down the premiums to make the insurance affordable.”

Even if you’re currently on a plan, you need to log in and enroll for 2019.

“Make sure that your plan is still there for next year, that the benefits are still right for you and your family, make sure your information is up to date, and do it all before December 15th.”

If you want some help finding the right plan for you, there are people that can navigate the Marketplace with you to help you pick a plan and get registered. Find help in your local area by dialing 2-1-1.