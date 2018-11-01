Feds approve Wisconsin Medicaid work requirement

The Trump administration has approved Wisconsin’s request for a Medicaid waiver. That will allow a strict 80 hour per month work requirement for childless adults with incomes below poverty level, in order to participate in Badgercare.

The state can also charge recipients premiums, and lock them out of coverage for 6 months if they don’t pay.

Wisconsin’s is the first work requirement the Trump administration has approved, among states that did not accept federal Medicaid expansion dollars. That’s the direction Governor Scott Walker’s Democratic opponent Tony Evers has said he’ll go if elected.

The administration did not approve Walker’s request to implement mandatory drug testing for all Medicaid beneficiaries.