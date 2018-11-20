Freedom From Religion Foundation sues over DOJ chaplain program

The Freedom From Religion Foundation is suing, to end the Wisconsin Justice Department’s chaplaincy program. Annie Laurie Gaylor with FFRF said the six white male Christian ministers tapped to serve have no requirements to have experience in mental health or substance abuse counseling.

“It’s religious counseling, under the guise of employee counseling,” she said.

AUDIO: FFRF’s Annie Laurie Gaylor :22

FFRF filed the lawsuit in Dane County court last week. The program was introduced by Attorney General Brad Schimel during his reelection campaign. “We wanted to nip this in the bud, because the outgoing attorney general is encouraging all the other state agencies to start their own chaplaincy programs.”

Schimel lost to Democrat Josh Kaul. DOJ did not respond to a request for comment.