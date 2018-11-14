Happ leads Badgers to Gavitt Tipoff victory

Ethan Happ followed up his triple-double from last week with another big performance, leading the Wisconsin Badgers to a 77-68 win over Xavier in the Gavitt Tipoff Games in Cincinnati.

Happ poured in 30 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to lead the way for the Badgers (2-0). D’Mitrik Trice added a career-high 22 points, hitting all five of his three-point shots and Brad Davison added 19 points and six rebounds.

Happ made 15 of 23 shots from the field as he, Trice and Davison accounted for 71 of the Badgers 77 points.

The Badgers controlled most of the game, although Xavier did pull to within two points at halftime. But the Badgers used a 16-2 second half run to once again take control.

The Badgers snapped Xavier’s 41-game home court, nonconference win streak. The last Xavier loss against a non-conference opponent came back on Dec. 22, 2012 when the Musketeers fell to Wofford, 56-55.

Naji Marshall had 24 points and 13 rebounds to lead Xavier in defeat.