Health care and taxes dominate as race for governor winds down

The candidates for governor have been traveling around Wisconsin, making their pitches to voters in the final days of the race. Election Day is Tuesday.

Governor Scott Walker is pledging to enact Obamacare protections for people with pre-existing conditions into state law. He made that promise – again – on WISN TV’s “Upfront with Mike Gousha” on Sunday. “I want to make absolutely certain that they are covered when it comes to preexisting conditions. But you don’t have to have Obamcare to do that,” Walker said.

Walker said he’s been making that promise throughout his campaign, but Democratic challenger Tony Evers says he’s been inconsistent. “He’s been talking about it all right, but he’s been talking about it out of both sides of his mouth,” Evers said.

Evers noted that Wisconsin remains part of a lawsuit to repeal the Affordable Care Act, including it’s protections for people with preexisting conditions. The final Marquette Law School Poll released last week found health care to be a top concern for Wisconsin voters.

The candidates for governor have also been trading tax claims for weeks. Governor Walker said he’ll keep his promises to not raise taxes. “Tony Evers in contrast wants to raise property taxes, he wants to raise the gas tax. Tony’s taxes will cost us jobs.”

Evers, who initially said he was willing to look at some taxes to fund transportation, seemingly reversed course last week and said he has no plans to raise any taxes, and wants to lower state income taxes for households making less than $100,000. “The idea that somehow he’s put me in this position of saying I’m going to tax, that’s just crazy,” Evers said.

The final Marquette Law School Poll released last week found the governor’s race to be to close to call. Walker and Evers were each at 47 percent among likely voters who responded. .