Helicopter pilot killed in Ashland County crash

The pilot of an Enbridge helicopter was killed in a crash on the Bad River Reservation in northern Wisconsin. According to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot was 64-year-old Dean Bass of Sarnia, Ontario, Canda.

The helicopter was reported overdue around 8:15 p.m. Monday, while on a routine pipeline inspection flight

It was reported to be flying west from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, and had been seen flying over the Birch Hill area of the reservation early Monday afternoon, but never arrived at Duluth International Airport, where it was scheduled to make a brief stop before heading to Madison.

Ground teams located the crash site and the pilot’s body shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday. Enbridge Energy is based out of Houston, Texas.

