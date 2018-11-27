Injured Chippewa Falls Girl Scout returns home

An injured Chippewa Falls girl has ended her hospital stay. Madalyn Zwiefelhofer, a ten-year-old who survived being struck by a truck earlier this month in Chippewa County, is home after recovering at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester.

Three other girls and one of their parents were killed November 3rd when they were struck as their Girl Scout troop was picking up roadside trash. That driver, twenty-one year-old Colton Treu, faces multiple counts of homicide.

A Go Fund Me page has been established for Madalyn, and as of Monday it had collected more than $98,000.