Margin could allow for recount in AG’s race

There may be a recount in Wisconsin’s election for attorney general. The final vote margin in the state attorney general’s election has Democrat Josh Kaul up 17,190 votes over Republican incumbent Brad Schimel. That’s a margin of .65 percent, and under state law Schimel’s campaign can now request a recount, because the margin is less than 1 percent.

However the campaign would have to pay for it, because the margin is more than .25 percent of total votes cast.

A Schimel campaign spokesman said Friday that staff will review the results over the weekend and release a statement Monday, on whether or not to seek a recount. They’ll have three business days to make that request.