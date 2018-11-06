Marijuana is on the ballot in Wisconsin

Marijuana is on the ballot in many Wisconsin communities Tuesday. Voters will join in a national debate for or against legalizing marijuana for medical or recreational use.

Advisory referendums are on local ballots in 16 counties and two cities – Waukesha and Racine. All were approved by county boards or city councils.

Marijuana legalization advocates claim these referendums will provide a measure of public opinion that can be shared with the state Legislature. Governor Scott Walker, Attorney General Brad Schimel and Republican legislative leaders all oppose legalization of pot.