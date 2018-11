Markus Howard poured in 37 points on Saturday afternoon to lead the Marquette Golden Eagles to a 92-59 win over Bethune-Cookman at Fiserv Forum.

Howard hit 10-of-16 from the field, including 7-of-10 from distance to go along with eight rebounds and five assists as the Golden Eagles improved to 2-0 on the season.

Marquette committed 22 turnovers, but held Bethune-Cookman to 29% shooting (20-69).