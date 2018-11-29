Middleton’s late three beats Chicago

Khris Middleton hadn’t even attempted a shot in the fourth quarter, but after a scramble, the ball wound up in Middleton’s hands and he buried a three-pointer from the top to give the Milwaukee Bucks a 116-113 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Point guard Eric Bledsoe tapped a missed shot out to Malcolm Brogdon. Brogdon then kicked the ball back to Middleton who buried the game winner with 5.2 seconds left. Middleton finished with 17 points. Brogdon had 24, including all six of his three-point attempts. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 36 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead the way.

The Bucks improved to 15-6 with the win.

Zach Lavine and Jabari Parker had 24 points each in defeat for the Bulls.

Milwaukee is off until Saturday when they take on the Knicks in New York.