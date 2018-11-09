On the UP border, preparing for legal pot in Michigan

With the change, law enforcement in Marinette County is preparing for what they believe will be an uptick in drug-related offenses. Marinette County District Attorney DeShea Morrow said possession of pot can land you in jail and result in fines of no less than $1,000 and prosecutors from the county said they will also be working with law enforcement to crack down on impaired drivers. “We’re going to do our job to enforce the law,” Morrow said. “It’s illegal in Wisconsin, it’s illegal at the federal level.”

Going forward, county officials say they will continue to educate the public on the state laws regarding marijuana, which will not be affected by Michigan’s new legislation.

Lieutenant Scott Ries is with the Police Department in Marinette, across the Menominee River from Michigan. “We’re definitely going to see more issues with that, we’re going to see more travel with (U.S. Highway) 41 going through the city,” Ries said. Medical marijuana is already legal in Michigan, and Ries said keeping the drug from crossing state lines is already an ongoing issue.

WTAQ