Packers activate Kumerow from I.R.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow, who was placed on injured reserve September 3 with a chest injury, practiced for the first time on Wednesday. He becomes the second player to return via the designated-to-return option with Trevor Davis being the other. It puts the Packers out of return moves, meaning even if they make the playoffs, Geronimo Allison would not be able to rejoin the team.

Kumerow would become the seventh wide receiver on the roster if activated in time for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Kumerow said he is good to go for Sunday, although it might be a stretch for the Packers to activate him after just three days of practice. If the Packers do make a move with Kumerow, they’ll have to clear a spot on the 53-man roster for him.

The Packers will practice early on Thursday and then again on Saturday, before departing for Minneapolis for Sunday nights game against the Vikings.