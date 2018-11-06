Packers health changes in one weekend

A week ago, the Green Bay Packers had all 53 players on their roster available to face the Los Angeles Rams. It’s as healthy as they’ve been during the middle of a season in recent memory. That all changed after a trip to New England.

Wide receiver Geronimo Allison saw core injury specialist William Meyers in Philadelphia and could be facing surgery, which would force him to miss at least 3-4 weeks.

Defensive back Kevin King suffered a hamstring injury against the Patriots. Coach Mike McCarthy said King will be “hard pressed” to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Linebacker Blake Martinez and safety Kentrell Brice are both dealing with ankle sprains and right tackle Bryan Bulaga is dealing with a knee injury. The Packers feel Bulaga dodged anything series and will be given the week to determine his playing status for Sunday.

Packers add safety

The Packers claimed safety Ibraheim Campbell off waivers from the New York Jets on Monday.

The Cleveland Browns drafted Campbell out of Northwestern in the fourth round of the 2015 draft. He played under Mike Pettine with the Browns and wound up starting 11 games over three seasons. After being cut by the Browns in 2017, Campbell spent time with Houston, Dallas and the New York Jets.