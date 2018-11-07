Packers make more roster moves on Tuesday

The Green Bay Packers made more roster moves on Tuesday, signing CB Will Redmond to the active roster from the practice squad. They released safety Jermaine Whitehead and placed WR Geronimo Allison on injured reserve.

Redmond was signed to the Packers’ practice squad on Sept. 11. He was originally selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round (No. 68 overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. Redmond spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve with a knee injury and the first eight games of 2017 with an ankle injury. He was released by the 49ers on Oct. 31, 2017, and signed by the Kansas City Chiefs to the practice squad on Nov. 9, 2017, where he spent the rest of the season.

The Packers also added LB Brady Sheldon to the practice squad to take Redmond’s place.

Whitehead played in 19 games with two starts for the Packers in 2016 and appeared to be high on Mike Pettine’s list. But despite being used a large percentage of the time on defense over the last few games, his head slap of a Patriots player that led to his ejection may have been his downfall.

Allison underwent groin surgery this week and must now spent eight weeks on injured reserve. He would be eligible to return the first week of the playoffs, if the Packers get there. Allison suffered the injury in practice last Thursday.