Panthers fall to 0-3 with loss in Miami

The UW-Milwaukee men’s basketball team dropped to 0-3, falling 86-83 to Florida International on Tuesday night in Miami.

Osasumwen Osaghae’s three-point play with 11 seconds left to play won it for Florida International. Osaghae scored in the paint and drew a foul, making the free throw for the three-point win.

Darius Roy’s three-point attempt at the buzzer failed as the Panthers tried to force overtime. Roy led the Panthers with 19 points in the loss.

The Panthers led 50-44 at halftime, thanks to some solid shooting from distance, but they hit just 1 of 8 three-point attempts in the second half.

Brian Beard Jr. had 19 points to lead Florida International in the win.