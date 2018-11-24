Perry to I.R., out for the year

The Green Bay Packers placed outside linebacker Nick Perry on injured reserve, ending his season. Perry missed the last game against Seattle with a knee injury. He finishes the season with just 1 1/2 sacks and 15 tackles.

The Packers promoted their seventh-round draft pick out of Californian, defensive lineman James Looney to the active roster from the practice squad.

Looney gives the Packers a little help on the defensive line after Mike Daniels went down with a foot injury and could be out for the remainder of the season.

The Packers will face the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday night.