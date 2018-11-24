Google+

Perry to I.R., out for the year

Nick Perry

The Green Bay Packers placed outside linebacker Nick Perry on injured reserve, ending his season.  Perry missed the last game against Seattle with a knee injury.  He finishes the season with just 1 1/2 sacks and 15 tackles.

The Packers promoted their seventh-round draft pick out of Californian, defensive lineman James Looney to the active roster from the practice squad.

Looney gives the Packers a little help on the defensive line after Mike Daniels went down with a foot injury and could be out for the remainder of the season.

The Packers will face the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday night.

 