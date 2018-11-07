Google+

Possible recount in Governor’s race unlikely under new law

Democrat Tony Evers has declared victory in the state governor’s race, but there’s talk of a recount challenge from Governor Walker’s camp.

A possible recount for the Governor might be dead before it starts.

Unofficial vote totals put Evers’ lead at nearly 31-thousand votes, with a margin of 1 point 2 percent over Walker. That puts Walker just outside of a required one percent margin for a recount.

Walker and state Republicans modified the recount law last year following a challenge by independent Jill Stein in the 2016 presidential election.