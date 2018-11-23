Prevent porch pirates from stealing your holiday purchases

Online shopping season is starting, but make sure your deliveries aren’t going to be stolen from your porch.

Officer Tyler Grigg with Madison Crimestoppers says if you’re expecting something expensive or electronic, it’s best to make sure it’s not going to sit out too long.

“We really suggest that you can have your packages delivered to your work, or you can even schedule specific delivery times that you’ll be home.”

You can also have your packages held for you at your local post office.

“On your way home from work, just swing by the post office and pick them up so they’re not even delivered to your residence,” says Grigg.