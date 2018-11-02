Prosecutor says suspicions of cheating led to man’s fatal beating

A 20-year-old Dane County woman’s suspicions about her boyfriend’s infidelity may have led to his fatal beating. McKayla Tracy of Lodi wept through the entirety of a bail hearing Thursday.

Investigators allege Tracy’s boyfriend, 24-year-old Dalton Ziegler, was beaten Tuesday at his home in the Town of Dane.

Deputy Dane County District Attorney Matthew Moeser said Tracy summoned Drew Luber of DeForest and Jacob Johnson of Sun Prairie to the home to confront Ziegler over his alleged cheating. Moeser said the two men then beat Ziegler

Tracy’s attorney, Greg Dutch, claimed Tracy tried to intervene to spare Ziegler. But Moeser said Tracy, Luber and Johnson left Ziegler at the home. Another woman who was at the home at the time of beating also left, but returned later to call 911. By then it was too late.

Felony murder charges will be filed against Tracy, Luber and Johnson.

