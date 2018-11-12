Public hearing scheduled on Kimberly-Clark tax break bill

A public hearing has been scheduled at the Capitol this week, on a tax break bill for paper maker Kimberly-Clark. The legislature’s Joint Finance Committee will hold the hearing on Wednesday, although state Senate Democrats don’t appear to have the votes needed to pass the $100 million package. That would require some Democrats to vote for it, which appears unlikely. The state Assembly passed the measure earlier this year.

Kimberly-Clark has said without the tax breaks, the Cold Spring plant in Fox Crossing will close. About 500 people work there. State Senator Jon Erpenbach, a Dane County Democrat, said last week that he didn’t think Senate Democrats would vote for the bill.