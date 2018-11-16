Red Cross faces ‘severe blood shortage’

The American Red Cross faces a “severe blood shortage” in the Badger-Hawkeye Region, Wisconsin and Iowa. Blood donors are needed urgently.

“The blood products are going out to hospital patients faster than they’re coming in the door,” Spokeswoman Laura McGuire McGuire said. “Obviously, we never want to be in a position to tell somebody we do not have blood. We strive to have a five-day blood supply on hand and I hate to say it, but right now, we are at a three-day supply.”

All blood types are needed, but a few types are in critically short supply. “What we’re really trying to put the message out there for is type O-negative and O-positive blood,” McGuire said.

“I would recommend going to RedCrossBlood.org and you’ll be able to find eligibility requirements,” McGuire said. You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS to find your nearest donation location.

Radio Iowa