Reps. Moore and Pocan condemn use of tear gas by Border Patrol

There was little reaction from Wisconsin’s congressional delegation, to the Trump administration’s use of tear gas against migrants on the U.S.-Mexico border over the weekend.

Two House Democrats, 2nd District congressman Mark Pocan and 4th District congresswoman Gwen Moore, tweeted in response to media images of Border Patrol agents firing tear gas over the border at migrants, including women and young children.

Moore’s tweet said that she was “appalled and ashamed” by what she called “the latest offense in a long history of disgusting and inhumane actions by the Trump Administration” at the border.

Firing tear gas on asylum seekers, including small children, is the latest offense in a long history of disgusting & inhumane actions by the Trump Administration at our border. I am appalled & ashamed. This is not the America I know & love.https://t.co/jbV6mEkqPs — Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) November 26, 2018

Pocan’s tweet called the incident “a new low,” and called for “a fair and compassionate immigration system.”

Throwing tear gas at asylum seekers – many of whom are women and children – is a new low in a long line of terrible and inhumane immigration actions from the Trump Administration. We need a fair and compassionate immigration system. Violence is never the answer. https://t.co/c6phm3PgNZ — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) November 26, 2018

President Donald Trump defended the Border Patrol’s use of tear gas on the migrants, saying the group at the San Ysidro border crossing included “some very tough people.”

Mexico should move the flag waving Migrants, many of whom are stone cold criminals, back to their countries. Do it by plane, do it by bus, do it anyway you want, but they are NOT coming into the U.S.A. We will close the Border permanently if need be. Congress, fund the WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2018



The administration said “projectiles” were thrown at agents.