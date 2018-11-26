Google+

Reps. Moore and Pocan condemn use of tear gas by Border Patrol

There was little reaction from Wisconsin’s congressional delegation, to the Trump administration’s use of tear gas against migrants on the U.S.-Mexico border over the weekend.

Two House Democrats, 2nd District congressman Mark Pocan and 4th District congresswoman Gwen Moore, tweeted in response to media images of Border Patrol agents firing tear gas over the border at migrants, including women and young children.

Moore’s tweet said that she was “appalled and ashamed” by what she called “the latest offense in a long history of disgusting and inhumane actions by the Trump Administration” at the border.

Pocan’s tweet called the incident “a new low,” and called for “a fair and compassionate immigration system.”

President Donald Trump defended the Border Patrol’s use of tear gas on the migrants, saying the group at the San Ysidro border crossing included “some very tough people.”


The administration said “projectiles” were thrown at agents.