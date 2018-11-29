Ryan voices regrets on debt and immigration

Wisconsin’s Paul Ryan is winding down his career as a congressman and House Speaker. He spoke on the House floor for the final time on Wednesday and said he was “immensely grateful to the people of southern Wisconsin.” The Janesville Republican was first elected to represent the 1st Congressional District in 1998, and was reelected until announcing earlier this year that he would not run again.

“I’ve always had this thing about calling the people I represent my not my constituents but my employers. It’s the way I’ve always thought of this,” Ryan said. “I think it’s important that we as members understand that we work for the people and not the other way around.”

Ryan also gave an interview to the Washington Post, in which he said his two biggest regrets as he prepares to leave office are not successfully dealing with immigration and the national debt.