Search for Jayme Closs is scaled back

The search for a missing Wisconsin teenager is shifting gears. In a post to his department’s Facebook page, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said investigators in the Jayme Closs case have transitioned their Emergency Operations Center “from a 24/7 reactive operation to a more deliberate and methodical effort.”

That’s based on a declining number of tips. The 13-year-old has been missing since the murders of her parents at their Barron County home on October 15th.

“This case remains our number one priority and we will have agents from both the FBI and DCI continuing to support our local investigators until we bring Jayme home,” Fitzgerald wrote.