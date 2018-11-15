Sheriff requests hunters help in Jayme Closs disappearance

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald is asking hunters for help with the Jayme Closs disappearance. The nine-day gun deer hunt begins early Saturday and runs through November 25th.

Fitzgerald on Wednesday asked deer hunters to report anything suspicious, such as clothing or weapons that they may come across.

It’s been a month since 13-year-old Jayme Closs disappeared from her home near Barron. He parents were murdered and investigators believe Jayme was abducted. Fitzgerald says investigators have followed up on at least 2,300 tips in the case.

Also Wednesday, Fitzgerald said the FBI is examining additional surveillance video. It’s video from an expanded area around the Barron County home where Jayme’s parents James and Denise Closs were shot and killed.

Fitzgerald said that about 80 surveillance videos were initially collected, and that the FBI last week expanded the perimeter of surveillance video collection beyond Barron County.