St. Norbert clinches NCAA D-3 football playoff spot

The St. Norbert College Green Knights wrapped up their 17th Midwest Conference title by knocking off Monmouth 10-7 on Saturday, ending the Scots two-year hold on the conference’s top spot.

The Knight scored all 10-points in the opening quarter, then turned the game over to their defense, which forced six turnovers on the day.

The Knights will find out their opening round playoff assignment on Sunday afternoon when the pairings are announced.

Division 3 football roundup

UW-Whitewater 49, UW-Platteville 21

UW-Stevens Point 39, UW-River Falls 25

UW-Oshkosh 27, UW-Stout 13

UW-La Crosse 42, UW-Eau Claire 0

Carthage 38, Augustana 9

Ripon 38, Knox 19

Aurora 25, Lakeland 22

Concordia (Wis) 21, Wisconsin Lutheran 14

Grinnell 41, Beloit 31

Cornell 13, Lawrence 6

Washington (Mo.) 44, Carroll 6