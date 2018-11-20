Study suggests drivers licenses for undocumented immigrants

A new report suggests Wisconsin’s undocumented migrants should be allowed to get drivers licenses. The report from Kids Forward claims Wisconsin will be safer for everyone if lawmakers allow that.

“All immigrants deserve to be treated with respect, regardless of their documentation status,” said Tamerine Cornelius, an analyst for the Wisconsin Budget Project. “Allowing them to get drivers licenses would be an important step towards that.”

Cornelius noted that there’s an interest here, for the state’s signature industry. “Anybody who’s concerned about the well-being of dairy farms in Wisconsin also needs to be concerned about the well-being of dairy farm workers.”

Not only will highways be safer, but insurance premiums will decrease, families will be more stable, and it will be a small step toward justice for immigrants in Wisconsin.https://t.co/7ON4Ngoz17 — Kids Forward (@KidsForwardWI) November 15, 2018

According to the study, lawmakers in 12 other states have allowed licences for undocumented immigrants.

