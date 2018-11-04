Three Girl Scouts and 1 adult killed in Chippewa County hit-and-run

A driver who struck a group of Girl Scouts in Chippewa County, killing three of them and an adult woman, will face four homicide charges. He’s identified as 21-year-old Colton Treu of Chippewa Falls.

Lake Hallie Police Sergeant Dan Sokup said the girls were picking up roadside trash, just before noon on Saturday, when they were struck by a pickup truck that crossed the center line.

Treu left the scene but later turned himself in. A fourth girl remained in critical condition as of Sunday. The three girls killed attended elementary school in Chippewa Falls.