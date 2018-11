Milwaukee police are naming two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of a teen girl.

26-year-old Issac Barnes faces reckless homicide, and 27-year-old Untrell Oden faces weapons charges in the death of 13-year-old Sandra Parks.

Police say Barnes fired an assault rifle in the direction of Parks’ home Monday night, fatally shooting her in the process. Oden is accused of helping Barnes hide his weapons before police could investigate.

Parks was not the target of the shooting.